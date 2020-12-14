Bridge reopens about 3 hours after 18-wheeler crash

------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Following an 18-wheeler crash, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has closed the Grand Ecore Bridge on La. Hwy 6 East of Natchitoches.
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Deputies responded to the crash at around 5:18 p.m. There were no injuries with any involved.
Due to the wreck, the bridge is closed pending an inspection by DOTD inspectors.
If you are traveling through the area, please use an alternate route.
