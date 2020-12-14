Sorority sister makes connection through Teen Mom program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU-Shreveport’s Phi Mu sorority chapter has been pretty creative over the years with ways to drum up support for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The ladies have used beauty pageants, bake sales and bingo to raise funds to help our area kids.
Children’s Miracle Network program director, Margo Clendenin, decided to ask the sisters of Phi Mu to visit some of the programs their donations impact the most, one of them being the Teen Mom program.
“The Teen Mom program is one of my favorite things that CHRISTUS does,” said Mackey Roberson, instructor with Teen Mom program.
“We cover all sorts of things from child development to how to have a good working budget for your household, how to meal prep, meal plan, how to plan a grocery budget, how to child proof your house, how to clean your baby and keep your baby healthy.”
The program also has helped expecting or new teen mothers graduate from high school with the plan to continue their education in college.
Aslan Godfrey said the Teen Mom program changed her life, but not because she was a new mom. It was because she was able to meet a number of the teens when her Phi Mu sorority visited the program.
“I wasn’t expecting to be so drawn in by the girls. They were so willing and wanting to learn about ‘what’s college like, what’s it like to be in a sorority, what’s it like to get out of high school and go into the real world? What is it like to get a job? What is it like to have to balance school, work, and life?’ They asked us questions about how we could benefit them. The majors they want to do as they grow up,” said Godfrey.
Godfrey says she is currently scheduling time to reconnect with some of the girls she met.
If you’d like to know more about how to be a part of the Teen Mom program, or if you know someone who would be interested, you can visit your school counselor or call Mackey Roberson at (318) 681-5146.
