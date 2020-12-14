Monday, December 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Dec. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 269,643 total cases - 1,022 new cases
- 6,845 total deaths - 27 new deaths
- 1,527 patients in hospitals - decrease of 6 patients
- 147 patients on ventilators - decrease of 15 patients
- 217,930 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 32% of these cases
Since Monday, Dec. 14, LDH says 10,459 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,937,800. Of the tests reported today, 10,130 were PCR tests and 329 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.