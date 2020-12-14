Mayor Perkins to hold press conference Tues. on importance of COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will join Dr. Davis Lewis, chief medical officer of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, for a press conference to address the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine and the extensive testing the vaccine underwent before it was approved for public use.
The press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m.
“News of a safe and effective vaccine arriving in Shreveport is a sight for sore eyes,” said Mayor Perkins. “We reported our first COVID case on March 11, and for the past 280 days, this virus has wreaked havoc on our community. We are not out of the woods yet, so we are urging the public to remain vigilant. But this vaccine is a major breakthrough.”
“At Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, we highly encourage widespread vaccination. With a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines at this time, we will follow CDC and state guidelines offering it to those at highest risk first—including our team on the frontlines of this pandemic. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we remain dependent on the community to maintain social distancing, masking and hygiene guidelines to protect themselves and others,” said Dr. Lewis.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Friday, Dec. 11, and Shreveport hospitals began receiving vaccine doses Monday morning.
Nearly 500 people in the Shreveport area have died due to the pandemic, the mayor’s office says.
