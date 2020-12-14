Man arrested, charged for alleged role in weekend stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is charged for his alleged role in a stabbing that left one woman injured on Dec. 12.
Grandville Williams, 32, is charged with a count of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Violent Crimes investigators began their investigation at the complex. After speaking with several witnesses and collecting evidence, police learned that Williams, a resident at the complex, allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife. Preliminary information gathered that the stabbing stemmed from an altercation between the two.
Officers were able to find Williams at his apartment after executing a search warrant.
Williams was treated at a Shreveport hospital for an injury he allegedly sustained during the incident. Following his release from the hospital, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
According to police, the victim remains in stable condition.
