Incoming Texarkana Independent School district superintendent talks new job

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Independent School District has named Dr. Doug Brubaker as the district’s superintendent of schools.
The district operated with an interim superintendent at the start of the school year in August. However, starting in the second semester of the school year - Brubaker will begin his duties.
His first day is January 4, 2021.
Brubaker started his career in education more than 20 years ago as a fourth-grade teacher in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. On Thursday, Dec. 3 he began moving in his new office at TISD.
“Texarkana ISD has a good reputation in the state of Texas and also regionally,” Brubaker said. “There is just a lot of great things going on here and my family and I want to be a part of it.”
The TISD board of trustees officially hired Brubaker earlier this month. Board President Fred Norton Jr. said that this hire is a “home run” for the district.
Brubaker is coming to Texarkana after spending the past four years as superintendent of schools in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
One of his goals starting out in TISD is working with the team; then forming a plan for the district that will cover the next five to ten years.
TISD is the largest school district in Texarkana with more than 7200 students and around 1200 and staff.
“It’s really a matter of coming in and learning about the great things going on and finding ways to plug in and contribute,” he said.
