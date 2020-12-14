First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Shreveport; frontline healthcare workers get first doses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning (Dec. 14), the first round of employees at Willis-Knighton have begun the vaccination process.
Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 17 Willis-Knighton employees received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Following their dose, they will be observed for 15 minutes.
One of the first employees to get vaccinated was Willis-Knighton President and CEO James K. Elrod.
Elrod encouraged hospital employees to get their vaccine as well. According to hospital leaders, the first recipients of the vaccine will be frontline healthcare workers, then other healthcare employees.
The 975 doses will be split up and then sent to the other Willis-Knighton campuses in Shreveport-Bossier.
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System also received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
According to CHRISTUS, once the vaccine is thawed, the first doses will be administered to healthcare workers starting at 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.