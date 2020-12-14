FAQ: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine will be given when it’s available to whoever needs it next. It’s very important that when you get the first dose with a particular vaccine, you need the second dose with that same vaccine. However, the vaccines are being rolled out - because they’re small numbers to begin with - what will happen is, they will be given to the highest risk people first. But as the vaccines continue to roll out, if those two populations are taken care of, the CDC has not made official the next group, but the feeling is the next group will be essential workers, other people at considerable risks - firemen, police, other people who work in settings where they may have a significant exposure. And then following that, there’ll be people who, because of age, or underlying health conditions are at risk for severe disease, and then following that will be the general population.