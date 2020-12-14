Dr. Martha Whyte speaks on first round of COVID-19 vaccines for NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The administering of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, is a good step in the right direction in the fight against the coronavirus, said Dr. Martha Whyte, the state health department’s medical director for northwest Louisiana.
“I think everyone is excited. It’s a good day. It’s a good step. It is one step of many.”
Whyte also outlined what’s ahead.
“This first group of vaccines that’s coming in is only going for healthcare workers right now. Then it will go to nursing homes, EMS, long-term care facilities. Then in January we will probably get more in that will start going to high-risk groups and priority groups,” said Whyte.
Brian Crawford, CAO of Willis-Knighton Health System said last week that the news of the approval and arrival of the first COVID vaccines is a light at the end of the tunnel, but that we still have a long way to go to reach the end.
He announced last week all 4 health systems hit capacity and urged people to do their part to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Martha Whyte agrees and says NWLA numbers have gone up tremendously since Thanksgiving.
“Our numbers are surging right now and Christmas is an even bigger draw,” Dr. Whyte said. “There’s just something about Christmas where we just want to be with family and friends.”
Dr. Whyte says Northwest Louisiana continues to see a high rate of community spread of COVID-19.
“Some think you are going to get it going to Walmart or sending your kids to school when really the biggest risk is what we are doing in our own homes, when we have large gatherings or get-togethers, parties and events those are our biggest spreaders,” said Whyte.
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines will be going to frontline healthcare workers. Dr. Whyte says after those healthcare workers are vaccinated, then EMS, nursing home and long-term care facility residents and workers, non-medical first responders and high-risk elderly.
She says a defined plan for the order in which people will get vaccinations should be released soon.
As for when we can expect enough people to be vaccinated to develop herd immunity, Dr. Whyte says that could take months.
“We have to remember that our children cannot be vaccinated yet,” Dr. Whyte said. “It hasn’t been tested in children yet. Pfizer just went down to the age of 12 a few weeks ago. They probably won’t be able to get the vaccine until the summer.
They are a huge part of our herd immunity. We need about 70-75% of people to either be vaccinated or have had the disease. We aren’t even at 20% so we have a long way to go before we have herd immunity,” said Whyte.
Dr. Whyte addressed false rumors regarding the coronavirus vaccine.
“People say they’ve heard it gives you this terrible flu,” Dr. Whyte said. “No. It has about a day for a very low percentage, around 5%, of people who get the vaccine get high fever, aches and chills. What that is, is your body doing what it is supposed to do. That means you have a hearty immune response to the vaccine.”
Dr. Whyte also addressed concerns that the vaccine was rushed. She says this vaccine had actually already been started during the SARS outbreak in 2003.
“When this came around they already had a strong base they could start from. So it’s not like this came out of the blue or they didn’t do their research and the studies that they needed to do. They have over 40,000 tested in the trials. That’s a huge number and I think people should realize it is safe, it is effective and it is going to be our way through this,” said Whyte.
Dr. Whyte says some of those who went through the clinical trials participated in Shreveport.
“Thank you to all those who were willing to step up and do that because they brought us to where we are now,” Dr. Whyte said.
Dr. Whyte says when it becomes available to her, she will take the vaccine.
“I am very excited to get that vaccine,” Dr. Whyte said. “I watched my family suffer greatly with COVID with my husband.”
Dr. Whyte says for the next few months she is going to make sure the shipments of vaccines don’t go to waste.
“Once that vial is broken it has a certain amount of hours,” Dr. Whyte said. “For Pfizer, it’s 6 hours. It’s a 5 dose vial so I’ll need 5 arms to put it in before we throw that vial out. We do not want it to go to waste. It is too valuable.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.