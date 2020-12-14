County leaders break ground for detention center

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Work on a new lockup is underway in southwest Arkansas.
Area law enforcement agencies say this project started by voters should improve safety in the community for residents and staff in Little River County.
For nearly 15 years, leaders in Little River County have tried to get a new jail to house county inmates. The present facilities are not up to standard, and the Arkansas Jail Commission has threatened to close the facility down if something is not done.
Monday morning (Dec. 14), county leaders officially broke ground on the Little River County Detention Center.
County judge, Mike Cranford, says the construction cost for the new jail is around $8.5 million. The funding was made possible by a tax increase voters approved in 2019.
When completed, the facility will allow the county to increase bed space from 24 to 84 inmates. Sheriff Bobby Walraven says this will help his budget.
“There are times in the summer that I will have inmates in up to seven different counties. We will be able to house them here and it will not be a burden on transporting and things of that nature,” said Sheriff Walraven.
Richard Oglesby is a member of the Arkansas Jail Commission. He says the present Little River County jail is no longer on the state jail commission’s radar for closure.
“Now that we got something that is ironclad that we know is in the making, we are going to live with what we got,” said Oglesby.
Construction is expected to be done in the spring of 2022.
“Well, I think it is a great day. It shows progress in Little River County. It shows the citizens have faith in what we are trying to do and we want to make sure we give them the type of facility they deserve,” said Judge Cranford.
