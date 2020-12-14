Cold temperatures with rain on its way Tuesday

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be dropping again tonight. It will get below freezing for most areas, and frost is likely. Then on Tuesday is when our next weather maker arrives.
This evening will have a few clouds around. They have slowly been clearing away throughout the day. We could have a beautiful sunset with a few clouds to help add some color to the sky! There will not be any rain through, so it will remain dry. Temperatures will be falling quickly and will reach the 30s already by nighttime.
It will be a cold night with temperatures falling to below freezing across the ArkLaTex. So, you will at least have to bundle up as you head out the door for your Tuesday. The key tonight will be the clouds. That will determine if we see any frost. If the clouds clear out, we will indeed see some frost. However, if the clouds increase or stick around, then the frost potential will be going down.
Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday. This is a weak cold front that will not quite knock temperatures down, but rather keep them nice and cool. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the mid 40s. Part of this is due to the clouds building back up and lack of sunshine. We should start the day on a dry note, but the rain should move in by the afternoon. Come by the evening, is when the rain will be at its worst. Even then, it should not be that bad.
As we start the day on Wednesday, it will be cloudy and maybe a brief and light shower will be passing by. The rain chances will go down as the day wears on. We may see a little bit of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 40s. So, it will be another chilly day!
Thursday and Friday will have much better weather. The sunshine will be back both days with a few clouds. I do not expect any rain either day. It should be nice weather to end this week. Temperatures will warm back up to the 50s.
This weekend will have a little more rain. Saturday in particular will see some morning showers. It will not be a washout, but if you have any morning plans, you may need to dodge a few showers. By Sunday, it will go back to sunshine with no rain. Temperatures this weekend will be up in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
