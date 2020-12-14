Cold temperatures with rain on its way Tuesday

Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday. This is a weak cold front that will not quite knock temperatures down, but rather keep them nice and cool. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the mid 40s. Part of this is due to the clouds building back up and lack of sunshine. We should start the day on a dry note, but the rain should move in by the afternoon. Come by the evening, is when the rain will be at its worst. Even then, it should not be that bad.