Cold start to the week

We are tracking another disturbance that will bring more shower chance to the region on Tuesday. Unlike what we saw on Sunday we do not expect the rainfall to be nearly as heavy and persistent, but it will keep our temperatures down in the 40s. This will continue through your Wednesday as well as ample cloud cover as well as some early morning showers will prevent any noticeable bump in your high temperatures. We really don’t start to see some sunshine until we get towards the end of the week and that’s when our temperatures will begin to move back up into the 50s.