Cold start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend even though we had that dreary and miserable day on Sunday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking some very chilly temperatures across the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the front that came through yesterday highs will more than likely not make it out of the 40s until we get to Thursday. We are also tracking another chance of showers during the day on Tuesday. This weekend could also bring another chance for some rainfall as well as temperatures slowly begin to rebound.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home, but make sure you grab a thick jacket as it will be cold. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning and will only be moving up into the upper 40s by the middle of the afternoon. You should also expect a decent amount of cloud cover throughout the day.
We are tracking another disturbance that will bring more shower chance to the region on Tuesday. Unlike what we saw on Sunday we do not expect the rainfall to be nearly as heavy and persistent, but it will keep our temperatures down in the 40s. This will continue through your Wednesday as well as ample cloud cover as well as some early morning showers will prevent any noticeable bump in your high temperatures. We really don’t start to see some sunshine until we get towards the end of the week and that’s when our temperatures will begin to move back up into the 50s.
As we look ahead to the weekend though we are tracking more chances for showers in the ArkLaTex. This will come on Saturday we yet another disturbance that will be expected to move through the ArkLaTex. The rain, though not nearly as heavy as this past Sunday, will still be enough to make for a dreary weekend and will keep our temperatures on the cool side.
So break out the winter jackets this week as you are going to need them! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
