WATCH LIVE: Attorneys for man allegedly beaten with excessive force by LSP trooper hold news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys representing Aaron Bowman, a man who a Louisiana State Police Trooper allegedly used excessive force on during his May 2019 arrest in Monroe, La., will be holding a news conference to discuss the recent arrest of the Trooper who allegedly beat him.
Louisiana State Police (LSP) announced on Dec. 10 Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, had been arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.
The arrest came after Bowman’s attorneys filed a civil lawsuit against LSP for excessive use of force.
An LSP spokesman said the agency began investigating after it received the lawsuit in October, at which point Brown’s involvement was discovered.
RELATED STORIES:
“As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors,” the LSP spokesperson wrote.
Attorneys claim Bowman was, “dragged to the ground and beaten senselessly” during his arrest in May of 2019.
“Mr. Bowman sustained multiple lacerations; including, a cut to the top of his head, a fractured arm, and broken ribs amongst other ailments,” the attorneys wrote.
Part of Bowman’s 2019 arrest was captured on home surveillance video, which appears to show Bowman on the ground being arrested as a deputy questions another person watching the entire encounter unfold.
Court records obtained by the 9News Investigators state that during the arrest, a trooper beat Bowman using a flashlight while cursing at him.
The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. WAFB will be streaming the news conference live in this story.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.