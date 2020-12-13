Wreck causes power outage in Cloutierville area

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — About 76 SWEPCO customers temporarily are without electricity in the wake of a traffic accident in Natchitoches Parish.
The utility estimates that it should have service restored by 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, according to its website. The outage began at 4:13 p.m.
A car struck a utility pole, knocking out power in the Cloutierville area, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputies say 28-year-old Regis Howard, of Cloutierville, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue south on Louisiana Highway 495 when it left the road and struck the pole, according to a Facebook post.
“... He stated he was distracted by his cellphone, apparently causing him to lose control of the vehicle ... .”
Howard was not injured. His vehicle sustained heavy damage.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.