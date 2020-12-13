St. Michael’s track and field athlete Rebecca Quebedeaux signs with La. Tech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cross country and track and field standout, Rebecca Quebedeaux, signed her college letter of intent with Louisiana Tech University Friday afternoon.
Quebedeaux is a multi-event athlete in the track and field world, competing in a range of events from the 800m and 3200m, to the 3-miler in cross country. Beginning at a young age, Quebedeaux found her interest in running through following in the footsteps of her older sister. “The reason I started cross country is because my older sister signed up for it in the 5th grade. So, I started practicing with them as a 4th grader at MBS and when one of the older girls quit, I was able to actually join the team and compete. I’ve been running ever since,” she explains.
Since her elementary years, Quebedeaux has grown tremendously as an athlete. In cross country, Rebecca has secured numerous top 10 finishes. She is a 4-time All-Metro athlete and 3-time All-State qualifier as well as a school record holder and 2020 team captain. In track and field she is a regional champion in the 800m as well as the 4 x 800m relay. Quebedeaux credits her success to outstanding coaching and love for the sport. “It’s fun to push yourself and it is a great way to relieve stress. It clears my mind,” she shares. “I have also been lucky to have great coaches along the way.” St. Michael track and field head coach, Zach Leger, praises Quebedeaux for her work ethic and high standards. “Rebecca is a high caliber, top level athlete that strives to compete at her best in all that she does. Regardless of what her goal is, Rebecca is always pushing herself to be better. She is a team player and is one of our most respected athletes,” he shares.
