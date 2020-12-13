St. Michael’s track and field athlete Rebecca Quebedeaux signs with La. Tech

Since her elementary years, Quebedeaux has grown tremendously as an athlete. In cross country, Rebecca has secured numerous top 10 finishes. She is a 4-time All-Metro athlete and 3-time All-State qualifier as well as a school record holder and 2020 team captain. In track and field she is a regional champion in the 800m as well as the 4 x 800m relay. Quebedeaux credits her success to outstanding coaching and love for the sport. “It’s fun to push yourself and it is a great way to relieve stress. It clears my mind,” she shares. “I have also been lucky to have great coaches along the way.” St. Michael track and field head coach, Zach Leger, praises Quebedeaux for her work ethic and high standards. “Rebecca is a high caliber, top level athlete that strives to compete at her best in all that she does. Regardless of what her goal is, Rebecca is always pushing herself to be better. She is a team player and is one of our most respected athletes,” he shares.