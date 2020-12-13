School switches to online learning Dec. 14-18

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish school is switching to online learning this week.
Northwood High has a high number of teachers and staffers in quarantine Dec. 14-18, according to a post Sunday, Dec. 13, on the Shreveport school’s Facebook page.
“Please know that ALL students should be logging into their classes every day because ALL teachers will be delivering virtual instruction at their normally scheduled times,” parents and students are advised.
School administrators and staffers who are not required to quarantine will be available on the campus in the 5900 block of Old Mooringsport Road.
