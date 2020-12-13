People turn to religious leaders for vaccine advice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive Monday. And some people do not feel comfortable taking it.
“I feel like it was produced a little too soon,” said Morgan Dallas, executive director of creative arts and worship at Praise Temple. “With such urgency, I understand everyone is trying to get over the pandemic and get back to normal. But from a science perspective, it takes a little longer than nine months.”
Some of those who feel uncomfortable about the vaccine are turning to their religious leaders to guide them.
“I know in the Shreveport-Bossier area, if [Bishop Brandon] decided to get the vaccine, you would probably have a big sigh of relief from the spiritual community,” Dallas said.
Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon said he understands that his congregation at Praise Temple relies on him to point them in the right direction.
“As it relates to the vaccine, I say hallelujah. Finally, something is in place to help all people. However, in the African-American community, there is great concern because of time past.”
He said it is not a matter of fear but concern.
“I believe when we have more confidence in the United States of America, our people will be more trusting that we’re not going to be used as guinea pigs.”
Dallas said she has a background in health care in chemistry and thinks it would be best for her to wait before getting the vaccine.
“You just don’t know how it’s going to react.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.