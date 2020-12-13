Iconic ‘World’s Smallest Target Store’ demolished in remote West Texas

Iconic ‘World’s Smallest Target Store’ demolished in remote West Texas
The 'Tiny Target,' a mysterious roadside attraction in rural West Texas was demolished by the property owner. (Source: Lisa Rayburn)
By Lane Luckie | December 12, 2020 at 7:49 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 2:59 PM

MARATHON, Texas (KLTV) - A pile of concrete blocks is all that remains of the so-called ‘World’s Smallest Target Store,’ a popular roadside destination in West Texas.

Situated along a remote stretch of U.S. Highway 90 in Brewster County, the iconic desert structure drew curiosity seekers to the town of Marathon, not far from Big Bend National Park.

The iconic Target in Marathon is no more. I saw this photo come up on my feed and our CBS7 team got to the bottom of...

Posted by Shane Battis on Thursday, December 10, 2020

KOSA-TV reports the property owner told the Brewster County Sheriff the building was unstable and had it demolished in recent weeks before someone could get hurt.

The ‘Tiny Target’ had become a pilgrimage destination for curiosity seekers and art enthusiasts alike. Swarms of bees and vandals seemed to target the building in recent months.

TEXAS STAYCATION: We decided to make a little detour on our “pandemic honeymoon” last week to Big Bend. This is the...

Posted by Lane Luckie KLTV on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Sometime in 2016, the big box’s iconic bullseye logo and word mark first went up on the exterior of the abandoned cinder block railroad building.

It was reportedly an answer to the nearby Prada Marfa art installation, which was completed in 2005.

TEXAS STAYCATION: Next week I'll share more photos from Big Bend Ranch State Park, which is the biggest state park in...

Posted by Lane Luckie KLTV on Friday, July 24, 2020

Whether the work was the social commentary of an anonymous artist or simply a public prank, the creator of the ‘Tiny Target’ has never come forward.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.