Benton teenager goes missing

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives are asking for help finding a teenage girl who has gone missing.
They say that 14-year-old Aubrey Roberts, of Benton, possibly is a runaway and that her mother is concerned for her welfare.
Aubrey stands 5′3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and wears braces.
She last seen Saturday evening at a friend’s residence in the Benton area. At the time, Aubrey was wearing a gray fleece jacket, black yoga pants and white Air Force sneakers.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
