Benton teenager goes missing

14-year-old possibly is a runaway; and her mother is concerned for her welfare, authorities say

MISSING: Aubrey Roberts, 14, of Benton, stands 5'3" tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and wears braces. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Digital Team | December 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 9:49 PM

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives are asking for help finding a teenage girl who has gone missing.

She last was seen wearing a gray fleece jacket, black yoga pants and white Air Force sneakers. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

They say that 14-year-old Aubrey Roberts, of Benton, possibly is a runaway and that her mother is concerned for her welfare.

Aubrey stands 5′3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and wears braces.

She last seen Saturday evening at a friend’s residence in the Benton area. At the time, Aubrey was wearing a gray fleece jacket, black yoga pants and white Air Force sneakers.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

