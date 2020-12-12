SFD battles blaze at two houses in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire around 3:39 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, in the 1000 block of College Street.
SFD crews arrived on scene to a two-story home fully engulfed in flames with the house next door beginning to burn. Firefighters managed to save a third house on the block from catching fire.
The two homes were completely destroyed and reported to be vacant.
It took over 30 firefighters to get the blaze under control at 4:31 a.m.
Several vehicles were damaged by the extreme heat. Two SFD units had paint damage and melted emergency lights.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital for minor burns.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.
