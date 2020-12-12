Rain moves back in Sunday

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Today will be completely opposite of yesterday with mostly sunny skies returning to the area for the day but that quickly comes to an end Sunday as our next weather maker brings another round of rain.
Your evening is looking great and still dry under clear skies. Temperatures this evening will quickly fall to the low 60s around 6pm tonight.
Sunday: cloudy and rainy to start the morning hours so have the rain gear with you heading out the door. We’ll see rain increase during the day with some heavy downpours possible at times. Thankfully, not tracking an severe weather, but cold rain instead. Rain will move in during the mid to late morning hours and diminsh by the evening hours. Temperatures will only reach the 40s and 50s for highs.
We’ll dry out just in time for the work week. Monday expect partly cloudy skies with below average cool temperatures sticking around with highs in the low 50s. The rest of the week will be mostly quiet and cool with highs reaching the 60s by the end of the work week.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
