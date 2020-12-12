NW Louisiana Playoffs, East Texas Playoffs Byrd defeats JT Curtis 14-13

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A few teams from Northwest Louisiana are advancing to State. C.E. Byrd came up with the win big Carson Bruno would intercept a screen pass and save the win for the Jackets. Byrd picks up the 14-13 win over Curtis.
Calvary’s Joseph Wilson runs wild and helps the Cavs hang on to beat Southern Lab 24-14.
Logansport goes on the road and suffers a tough loss to Oak Grove 67-14.
The Haynesville Tors also fall on the road to East Iberville 25-15.
The Many Tigers comeback and pick up a win over Amite 34-30.
East Texas
Texas High advances with a win over Lake Creek 37-7. Carthage moves on with a win over Wimberley 38-7.
Waskom falls to Franklin in a close one 14-13.
