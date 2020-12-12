Community leaders hand out food in Martin Luther King neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “This food should last them at least a week or two,” District 2 Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson said on Saturday.
He partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to host a drive-thru food giveaway in a parking lot at Southern University-Shreveport.
“A lot of times with the holidays, people get depressed, because they can’t do what they really want to do. Now that we’re in this pandemic, it’s even worse.”
He said a proposal to provide $500 in COVID-19 relief to 500 families was denied by the commission last week.
“It spurred me to want to do something,” Johnson said.
Food bank executive director Martha Marak said the food bank has been distributing food all over the northwest corner of the state.
“So many people over the course of the pandemic have either lost jobs or lost income,” she said.
Shreveport city councilwoman, District A, Tabatha Taylor also volunteered at the food giveaway.
“Families need to get fed; It’s a basic need, regardless of what your zip code is,” she said. “You need it in order to survive.”
Members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and their mentees, Omega Lamplighters, along with volunteers from the food bank and the community provided food to about 800 families.
