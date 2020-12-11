Volunteers honor loved ones, veterans with wreaths

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Volunteers across the ArkLaTex came to the North West Louisiana Veteran Cemetery to honor veterans.
What would normally be a ceremony to honor the men and woman who served our country, was canceled due to the weather and the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to a shortage of wreaths this year, volunteers places one large wreath at each garden. Bows were placed on the large wreaths in honor of loved ones.
Reverend Delbra Carlton drove in from Arlington, Tx. to honor her brother.
“My brother is buried out here and they send me emails all the time when they’re doing something. I love doing this and I appreciate this place,” said Rev. Carlton.
Students from North DeSoto High School also came out to volunteer today. All participants wore masks and practiced social distancing.
You can visit your loved ones comfortably at any time . The gates, information center and bathrooms of the cemetery never close.
