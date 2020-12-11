Strong storms today bring cooler temperatures

By this weekend though, once the rain is gone, the sunshine will temporarily return again. There should be a lot of sunshine Saturday, then more clouds and rain Sunday. I have increased the rain chance on Sunday to 60%. The latest trends show more afternoon showers passing through. It will be heavy at times. So, it could certainly be enough to ruin any outdoor plans. Still not a bad weekend though! Any outdoor plans should be moved to Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler and will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s in the afternoon.