Strong storms today bring cooler temperatures

(KSLA) - Strong storms are expected today. There will be a line of storms that could become severe. Greatest risk is damaging winds. After the storms through, temperatures will be much cooler.
Today is when out next weather maker will arrive. A cold front will be moving in and will bring increasing rain through the day. Some stronger storms will develop by late afternoon and track through the ArkLaTex during the evening hours. By Saturday morning near sunrise, it should all be moving out.
There is now a Marginal risk for severe weather for all of the ArkLaTex. This is a tier 1 out of 5. Greatest risks include damaging winds and maybe some hail. There will be downpours of rain and lots of lightning as well. It’s a good idea to have the KSLA First Alert Weather App to stay ahead of these storms. Good news is I do not expect any tornadoes.
By this weekend though, once the rain is gone, the sunshine will temporarily return again. There should be a lot of sunshine Saturday, then more clouds and rain Sunday. I have increased the rain chance on Sunday to 60%. The latest trends show more afternoon showers passing through. It will be heavy at times. So, it could certainly be enough to ruin any outdoor plans. Still not a bad weekend though! Any outdoor plans should be moved to Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler and will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s in the afternoon.
As we start off next week, the sunshine should be back. It will be sunny with no rain Monday, and I don’t expect any on Tuesday either. There may be a few passing clouds at times, but also plenty of sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will start off cold again in the mornings. It will be near freezing to start the day, but will heat up to the mid 50s.
Through the rest of next week, I am optimistic that it will stay dry. There will likely be a few clouds from time to time. The sunshine will also be mixing in. Temperatures will still be very cold in the morning. It will be near freezing a couple times. Then in the afternoon it will warm up to the mid 50s.
Have a great Friday, stay dry, and have an even better weekend!
