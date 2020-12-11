CPSO: Man leads deputies on pursuit, burns vehicle in attempt to avoid capture

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested Frederick Rochell, 33, on Wednesday, December 9, following an investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Patrol Division.
Deputies attempted to stop Rochell on Monday, Dec. 7, for speeding. Rochell refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase and throwing bags out of his vehicle while driving over Cross Lake.
Rochell then abandoned his truck in a neighborhood off of South Lakeshore Drive after setting it on fire. Deputies identified him based on paperwork found inside the burned truck.
Following the chase, deputies with the CPSO Marine Patrol unit recovered multiple bags on the shoreline of Cross Lake containing a pistol, marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pills.
Rochell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on multiple charges including aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of legend drug.
