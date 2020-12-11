Outage leads to Texarkana area without access to 911 from landline phones

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - A technical issue is leaving the Texarkana area without access to 911.
According to Texarkana Texas Police Department Spokesman Shawn Vaughn, an outage with the Windstream network is affecting people’s ability to call 911 from their landline phones.
This includes callers on both sides of the state line in Texarkana and parts of Miller and Bowie Counties.
Customers with Windstream landline phones will need to use a cell phone to call 911 — and anyone else — until this issue is resolved.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
