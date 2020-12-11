Ochsner Health preparing for vaccine distribution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner Health leaders, physicians, and pharmacists held a media briefing Friday, Dec. 11 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Thursday, in a 17 to 4 vote with one abstention, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) advisers concluded that the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, appears safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers 16 and over. That emergency authorization lasts until Pfizer submits additional data to the FDA, which will then decide whether or not to approve the vaccine for general use.
Louisiana hospitals will begin receiving the vaccine as early as Monday, Dec. 14 to administer to front-line healthcare workers. In preparation, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has received an ultra cold freezer to store the doses.
The freezer will allow the hospital to store the Pfizer vaccine at the required temperature of -80° F.
Ochsner participated in Pfizer’s clinical trials for the vaccine. Around 230 adults and children took part from August through September. The pediatric trial is ongoing, Ochsner officials say. Ochsner is currently enrolling 12 to 15-year-olds for the pediatric trial. They’re also work on a trial for those ages 16 to 18. The trials did not include women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. It’s unclear right now what the risks to pregnant or breastfeeding women might be, but officials are still researching.
So far, vaccine trials have shown it takes about seven days after the second dose for it to be 95% effective against the virus. Sometimes, it can take about two weeks after the first dose to see immunity, health experts at Ochsner say.
Health officials at Ochsner say their pharmacies are ready to receive the vaccine, which will be distributed to “hubs” in Shreveport, Lafayette, and New Orleans. Doses of the vaccine can be distributed as soon as they’re received. Ochsner officials say 9,375 doses will be in the first shipment to Louisiana, with 1,325 going to Shreveport, 2,975 headed to Lafayette, and 5,075 earmarked for New Orleans.
Ochsner health officials say they’ve seen minor side effects from the vaccine that are similar to other vaccines, such as arm pain, with fatigue and fever after the second dose. Doctors say that means the immune system is responding; side effects are expected to last between 24 and 48 hours.
When the vaccine does become widely available to the public, health officials recommend that those who have been infected with the virus within the last three months should hold off on getting the vaccine because people get some level of immunity from the virus after recovering. It’s still unclear though how long that immunity lasts.
Ochsner officials say people need to continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, and wash their hands frequently at least for the first half of 2021 in order to develop herd immunity.
Employees at Ochsner will not be required to get the vaccine, but it is highly encouraged.
After healthcare workers receive the vaccine, it’s anticipated those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities will be next in line.
Ochsner officials say they don’t have a timetable yet on when the Moderna vaccine may be distributed; that vaccine is still awaiting authorization from the FDA panel.
It’s currently unclear if the vaccine will become something people have to get annually, but many specialists believe because the vaccine is so effective, the immunity to the virus will last. Since the virus does not mutate as much as some other viruses, health officials believe if about 180 million people in the U.S. develop immunity, the vaccine will not have to be something people get annually, like the flu vaccine.
