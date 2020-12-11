KSLA Chief Photographer Semmie Buffin retires

(KSLA) — On this Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Mr. Semmie is leaving KSLA News 12.
After nearly a half century, the man behind the camera whom some affectionately call “Pops” is retiring from broadcast news.
Mr. Semmie, having started working with us in 1974, has been with KSLA News 12 for all but the first two of those 49 award-winning years.
KSLA News 12 anchor Doug Warner says our friend has been the living, breathing patriarch for KSLA News 12, representing our news station in every corner of the ArkLaTex.
Now by many of you who have come in contact with Mr. Semmie through the years,
And certainly by all of us, past and present, here at KSLA News 12,
He will be missed dearly.
So please help us celebrate your friend and ours, Mr. Semmie.
Join us today on our Facebook page as we extend well wishes to Semmie Buffin, KSLA News 12′s chief videographer, upon his retirement.
Then this evening, we truly hope you will join us on KSLA News 12 at 6 just minutes after Mr. Semmie clocks out one last time.
It’ll be your opportunity to relive some of his finer moments as he shares amazing memories from the “The Semmie Files.”
