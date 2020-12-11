Gov. Hutchinson’s response to surge in COVID-19 cases

(KSLA) - Governor Asa Hutchinson held a briefing on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10, addressing Arkansas’ recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Hutchinson said the recent Thanksgiving holiday brought a new surge of coronavirus cases.
With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, the governor expressed the need for Arkansans to take precautions to avoid another surge. However, he announced he would not be adding more restrictions to the state.
“Some of you are saying, ‘why don’t you just add restrictions and close down stores, salons and barber shops?’ They’re all small businesses. We’re limiting seating capacity. We’ve issued fines to a small percentage of people that have failed to comply,” said Hutchinson.
The governor is encouraging those going out-of-state for the holidays to get rapid COVID testing before and after travel, and to keep gatherings small.
“The real solution to getting life back to normal is people being self-disciplined, by wearing a mask, socially distancing, and limiting our indoor gatherings to those we know are safe.”
The governor’s previously issued public health emergency is extended through the end of December.
