Rain ends tonight, but more on the way this weekend

Rain will come to an end overnight as a cold front pushes through the ArkLaTex. We’ll be dry Saturday but expect another wave of wet weather on Sunday.
After midnight showers will be coming to an end. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the mid to upper 40s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Clouds and showers return by sunrise Sunday. We’ll get wetter through the day with a chilly rain expected during the afternoon. Temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the area. The chance for rain is 70%.
Dry weather is back on Monday but it stays chilly. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoon highs only in the low 50s. Some clouds move back in Tuesday, but we’ll likely stay dry. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.
The remainder of next week looks quiet but continued cool. Highs will be near 50 Wednesday and only back to near 60 by Friday. Mornings will stay cold with lows in the 30s.
Have a great weekend!
