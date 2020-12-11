Fire destroys home in MLK neighborhood; no injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are safe following a devastating house fire on Friday, Dec. 11.
Dispatchers got the call just after 12:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of Caldwell Street and crews arrived minutes later at 12:21 a.m.
According to firefighters on scene, upon arrival, they found the home fully involved.
Two people inside the home were able to get out safely and uninjured.
In total, it took 20 minutes to get the fire under control with 21 firefighters on the scene. The home was completely destroyed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is working with the family.
If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.
