Christmas in Roseland shines bright for holiday season

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The American Rose Center has lit up its gardens and trails for the annual ‘Christmas in Roseland’ light show spectacular.
Located off Jefferson Paige Road, ‘Christmas in Roseland’ allows visitors to walk throughout the sprawling property of the American Rose Center, which is transformed every year into a Christmas wonderland with over 100,000 glimmering lights on display and festive music playing in the park.
Presented by Garrison’s Home and Garden Showplace, tickets are $5 per person or $20 per car. Children two and younger are free.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m., with the last guests being admitted at 9:30 p.m.
The show is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then again on Thursday, December 17, through Wednesday, December 23.
Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic remaining top-of-mind for many, masks and social distancing will be required for guests. Hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the park, as well as signs with friendly reminders to mask up and spread out.
Staff members will continue to sanitize public spaces throughout the night, as well. Organizers of the celebration encourage you to purchase tickets in advance online.
SPECIAL EVENTS:
• Saturday, Dec. 12 — ROCK AROUND THE ROSES Vela Nora at 5:30, Magnolia Mae at 7, and Tipsy the Band at 8:30.
• Saturday, Dec. 12 — SCOUT NIGHT All active scouts arriving in uniform will be admitted FREE of charge (other guests in car should be prepared to pay).
• Sunday, Dec. 13, 5:30-9 p.m. VETERANS, ACTIVE MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS will get in FREE of charge (other guests in car should be prepared to pay).
• Sunday, Dec. 13 – PRINCESSES IN THE GARDENS The princesses of Never Ending Stories, LLC will be roaming the gardens and visiting with guests.
• Thursday, Dec. 17 — SHREVEPORT METROPOLITAN BALLET will perform excerpts from “The Nutcracker.”
• Monday, Dec. 23 — CANDLELIGHT SINGALONG We will close our season with a candle-lit sing-along of all your Christmas favorites with Magnolia Mae.
• Monday, Dec 23 — FIREWORKS AT ROSELAND
• Every Night – MARSHMALLOW STATION Purchase tickets for $1 each and roast a jumbo marshmallow in our new roasting station.
