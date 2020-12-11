Bossier deputy fired, arrested for allegedly using excessive force on inmate

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was fired Thursday, Dec. 10 after being arrested on charges that stemmed from an incident at the Bossier Correctional Facilities in mid-November.
Jacob R. Gaines, 39, of Bossier City, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree battery and one count of malfeasance in office.
The arrest caused BSO detectives to look into a use of force incident that occurred Nov. 19 at the Bossier Medium Correctional Facility in Plain Dealing.
Upon investigation, it was determined that on Nov. 19 around 5:19 a.m. while working at the Medium Facility, Dep. Gaines reportedly used excessive and unnecessary force on an inmate jailed at the facility. Detectives also say Gaines lied about what happened when questioned.
“The public’s trust in how we perform our duties, whether on the streets or in our correctional facilities, is of utmost importance,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Upon learning of these allegations, our corrections leadership and detectives conducted an immediate and thorough investigation. Transparency and consistency in how we as a law enforcement agency conduct ourselves are critical traits of professional public safety. On that, you have my commitment.”
Gaines was transported to the Bossier Maximum Facility, where he faces a bond of $20,000.
