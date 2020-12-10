Strong storms Friday bring cooler weather next week

By this weekend though, once the rain is gone, the sunshine will try to return again. There should be a lot of sunshine Saturday, then more clouds Sunday. I have increased the rain chance on Sunday to 50%. The latest trends show more afternoon showers passing through. It will not be anything heavy, but enough to potentially ruin any outdoor plans. Still not a bad weekend though! Temperatures will be much cooler and will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s in the afternoon.