Strong storms Friday bring cooler weather next week

(KSLA) - A few strong storms are possible Friday ahead of our latest cold front. Much cooler weather arrives for the weekend with more rain possible on Sunday.
For the first half of tonight, it will stay clear and dry. After midnight, the clouds will be on the increase and will cover all of the ArkLaTex by sunrise. There shouldn’t be any rain until early Friday. Temperatures will cool down to the low 50s.
Friday is when out next weather maker will arrive. A cold front will be moving in and will bring increasing rain through the day. Some stronger storms will develop by late afternoon and track through the ArkLaTex during the evening hours. By Saturday morning near sunrise, it should all be moving out.
There is now a Marginal risk for severe weather for all of the ArkLaTex. This is a tier 1 out of 5. Greatest risks include damaging winds and maybe some hail. There will be downpours of rain and lots of lightning as well. It’s a good idea to have the KSLA First Alert Weather App to stay ahead of these storms.
By this weekend though, once the rain is gone, the sunshine will try to return again. There should be a lot of sunshine Saturday, then more clouds Sunday. I have increased the rain chance on Sunday to 50%. The latest trends show more afternoon showers passing through. It will not be anything heavy, but enough to potentially ruin any outdoor plans. Still not a bad weekend though! Temperatures will be much cooler and will only warm up to the lower to mid 50s in the afternoon.
As we start off next week, the sunshine should be back. It will be sunny with no rain Monday, and I don’t expect any on Tuesday either. There may be a few passing clouds at times, but also plenty of sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will start off cold again in the mornings. It will be near freezing to start the day, but will heat up to the mid 50s.
