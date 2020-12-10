SPD: Arrest made in connection to Pines Road shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in relation to the homicide that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 6, in the 7000 block of Pines Road.
Officers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Tobacco Kings. Upon arrival, officers located Jacoby Ware, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Ware was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
Police say a second person, Devoris Hardy, 20, was found at a nearby Sonic Drive-In suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the thigh and hand. Hardy was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Following investigation and interviews, detectives learned Hardy and another unknown male approached Ware while he was sitting in his car and began firing shots into the vehicle, striking him multiple times.
During the incident, Ware was able to exit his vehicle and return fire at Hardy, striking him multiple times as well. The other suspect fled the scene.
Hardy was booked directly into the Shreveport City Jail after being released from the hospital.
Hardy’s bond is set at $250,000. The investigation is still on-going.
Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or (318) 673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
