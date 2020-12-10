Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport gets ultra cold freezer to store Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has received an ultra cold freezer to store the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected to arrive at the health facility Monday, Dec. 14. (Source: Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport)
By Rachael Thomas | December 10, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 5:50 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in the Shreveport area Monday, Dec. 14, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has received an ultra cold freezer to store the doses.

The freezer will allow the hospital to store the Pfizer vaccine at the required temperature of -80° F.

Once the FDA approves the vaccine and the allotments are determined by the state, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will administer the vaccine to its front-line healthcare workers.

