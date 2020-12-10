Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport gets ultra cold freezer to store Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in the Shreveport area Monday, Dec. 14, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has received an ultra cold freezer to store the doses.
The freezer will allow the hospital to store the Pfizer vaccine at the required temperature of -80° F.
Once the FDA approves the vaccine and the allotments are determined by the state, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will administer the vaccine to its front-line healthcare workers.
