Neighbors coming together after fire destroys home in Spring lake neighborhood; GoFundMe account launched

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire for nearly two hours during the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 9 on Spring Lake Drive.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show as many as 14 fire department units were on the scene between Balmoral and Ashbourne drives. They arrived at the home in the 8300 block of Spring Lake Drive around 3:15 p.m. A second alarm was called to protect surrounding homes from catching fire as well.
The elderly couple inside the home and a family pet were able to make it out safely, but the home is considered a total loss.
Neighbors are asking for donations and set up a GoFundMe account to get the couple back on their feet.
Firefighters determined the fire to be accidental.
