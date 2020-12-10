Officials announce new name for former CenturyLink Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The colossal events venue near Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, once known as the CenturyLink Center, now has a new name.
Bossier City leaders and ASM Global, the company which manages the arena, made the announcement in a news conference Thursday, Dec. 10.
The title change comes after CenturyLink announced in 2019 it would not renew its naming rights contract for the arena. The venue has been known as the CenturyLink Center for nearly two decades.
The facility will now be called the Brookshire Grocery Arena.
“We are incredibly excited to extend our involvement and dedication to Bossier City and the surrounding community in this whole new way,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “As it has been for more than 92 years, our mission is to provide customers with exceptional shopping experiences while also furthering our commitment to and involvement in the communities we serve. We look forward to a long and meaningful partnership with Bossier City to help bring tourism and revenue to the city.”
Around $10 million worth of renovations was pumped into the events arena over the last few years.
In a statement on the CenturyLink Center website, the renovations “will provide customers with additional comforts including new seating, new concessions areas, new marquee, refreshed restrooms, and new VIP areas, as well as behind the scenes enhancements including climate control, lighting and sound equipment.”
The partnership with Brookshire Grocery Co. runs through 2030 and will begin with a six-month long rebranding period.
“The City of Bossier City and our arena management firm, ASM Global, are proud to have the Brookshire Grocery Company as our partner,” said Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker. “Brookshire Grocery Company has become a major partner in the economy and quality of life in service and involvement in the communities they serve. The Brookshire Grocery Arena will continue to grow this partnership and provide outstanding mutually beneficial entertainment in this excellent venue.”
The Brookshire Grocery Co. owns 11 stores in the greater Bossier area.
