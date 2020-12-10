2 Bossier City men arrested on child porn charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two Bossier City men have been arrested for alleged sex crimes against children, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Thursday, Dec. 10.
The arrests were made by the Cyber Crime Unit.
“My office is committed to using every tool we have to protect Louisiana’s children,” Landry said. “We will continue to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to bring child predators to justice.”
The two men arrested are Ben Gibson, 34, and Jared Kutz, 30. Gibson is charged with four counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, while Kutz is facing two counts of the same charge. Gibson and Kutz were both booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.
