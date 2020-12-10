Accused child molester convicted in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man accused of molesting a tender-age child between 2012 and 2015 was convicted in the Caddo District Court on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The verdict for Marquise Jamal Jones, 38, returned guilty-as-charged for the molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.
The trial started on Monday, Dec. 7, where the jury learned that Jones was involved in a relationship with the child victim’s mother between 2012 and 2015, providing care for the child while her mother was at work. During this time, the child was between the ages of three and five.
When the child was five and Jones no longer lived in the home, the child told family members and medical personnel that Jones had touched her genital area inappropriately and penetrated her while she was in his custody.
The child victim tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease that Jones had previously been diagnosed and treated for.
Following investigation, State Family Services and law enforcement placed Jones under arrest for molesting the child.
Jones will return to Judge Ramona Emanuel’s court Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. He faces a possible sentence of 25 to 99 years in prison at hard labor, with at least 25 years to be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
