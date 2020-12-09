Youree Drive Middle no longer on lockdown; bomb threat surfaced over Zoom

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport middle school is no longer on lockdown following a bomb threat on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
According to Assistant Director of Communications Charnae McDonald, the alleged threat surfaced during a class on Zoom.
Faculty then followed regular procedures and placed the campus on lockdown around 11 a.m.
Law enforcement came to campus to inspect for any possible threat — however, nothing was found.
Shortly after that, the lockdown was lifted.
