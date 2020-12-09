Valliant Public Schools temporarily switching to distance learning

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok. (KSLA) - According to the Valliant Public Schools Facebook page, all school sites will be switching to “distance learning” for the week of Dec. 14-17.
Superintendent Craig Wall says the district is experiencing an extremely high spread of COVID-19, leaving them with inadequate staff to properly educate the children.
Wall is requesting that guardians do not send their children to school on Thursday, Dec. 10.
However, Wall says teachers will be there if you need to send students or pick up devices.
Buses will continue to run tomorrow and scheduled games will be played.
The school says their plan is to return to campuses on Jan. 5.
