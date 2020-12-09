Valliant Public Schools temporarily switching to distance learning

Valliant Public Schools temporarily switching to distance learning
The school says their plan is to return to campuses on Jan. 5. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Daffney Dawson | December 9, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 5:45 PM

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok. (KSLA) - According to the Valliant Public Schools Facebook page, all school sites will be switching to “distance learning” for the week of Dec. 14-17.

Superintendent Craig Wall says the district is experiencing an extremely high spread of COVID-19, leaving them with inadequate staff to properly educate the children.

Wall is requesting that guardians do not send their children to school on Thursday, Dec. 10.

However, Wall says teachers will be there if you need to send students or pick up devices.

Buses will continue to run tomorrow and scheduled games will be played.

The school says their plan is to return to campuses on Jan. 5.

Parents, Students and Staff, This week has been extremely difficult at school. The spread of Covid-19 has left us...

Posted by Valliant Public Schools on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.