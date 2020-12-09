SPD searching for two runaway teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Donald Jackson or JKwon Morris?
The family of Donald Jackson, 16, reported him as a runaway on Dec. 4. He was last seen on November 21 in the 1900 block of Patzman Street.
Donald is 6″ and weighs about 214 pounds. Police do not have a description of what he was last wearing.
JKwon Morris, 16, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 7 by his family.
He was last seen in the 3800 block of Victory Drive on Dec. 6. JKwon is approximately 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds. No clothing description was given.
Anyone with any information on these young men’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300
