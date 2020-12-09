First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in NW La. Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in northwest Louisiana Monday, Dec. 14.
It was believed vaccines could arrive next week, but it’s now known they should arrive Monday at Willis-Knighton Health System facilities and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
A representative with Willis-Knighton says the first doses are expected to arrive via UPS delivery; they expect a total of 975 doses to be divided up between the four Willis-Knighton facilities in the area. From there, the vaccines will be stored in special freezers at the hospitals.
The first doses could be administered to front-line workers as early as Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Officials at Ochsner LSU Shreveport also say they expect the vaccines to arrive Monday. They say the number of doses they get would depend on the Louisiana Department of Health.
CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FACT SHEET FROM WILLIS-KNIGHTON
- The FDA is expected to grant Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 sometime this weekend (Dec. 12 and 13)
- On Monday, Dec. 14, Willis-Knighton is expected to receive its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer with additional doses shipped from Morris & Dickson, a Shreveport-based pharmaceutical distributor that has been chosen to distribute the coronavirus vaccine throughout Louisiana
- According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there will be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, but supply will continually increase in the weeks and months to follow. The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a coronavirus vaccination as soon as large quantities are available.
- The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC has recommended that initial allotments of the vaccine be given to healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
- Willis-Knighton employees will begin to receive the vaccine some time Monday, Dec. 14. According to the CDC timeline, “Louisiana expects a manufacturing cadence of Pfizer vaccine that will cover ALL hospital personnel in the first 4 orders (weeks) of vaccination activity. The first week a portion of vaccine will be allocated based on Direct Contact Staff and COVID-19 Case Numbers.”
- The vaccine has been certified as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is made available under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for all our employees
- Willis-Knighton will store the Pfizer vaccine in an ultra low-temp freezer. It must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius.
- The coronavirus vaccine is unlike the flu vaccine. Doses must be scheduled so there is no waste. There are five doses in a vial. Vials will be taken out of the freezer, thawed for 30 minutes, reconstituted within 2 hours, and must be used within 6 hours.
