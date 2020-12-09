Arrest made in Sunday morning homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives have made an arrest for the homicide that took place at a gas station in the early morning on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Through their investigation, detectives identified TraDavion Hughes, 22, as a suspect.
Hughes was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Following an interview with detectives, he was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Hughes was booked into the Shreveport City Jail with no set bond. A grand jury indicted Hughes Friday, March 26, 2021. He’s accused of killing Eric Brownlee Jr., 22. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue.
