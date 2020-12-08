Why does static shock occur more during the colder months?

We’ve all felt it at one point or another. That annoying and mildly scary shock you feel when you touch another person or maybe your phone or piece of metal.
Well that happens because of static electricity which in short happens when positive and negative charges are unbalanced and these types of charges basically exist on everything. And in this scenario your skin and a doorknob.
When your body picks up an excess of negative charges and comes in contact with usually a metal object that has more positive charges. You get zapped. I say all this because in the winter months the dry air helps an excess amount of negative charges, called electrons remain on your skins surface. thus, you get shocked more often. When the weather is warm, the moisture in the air helps them move off your skin quicker.
Ways to decrease your chances of being shocked are to ditch the warm wool socks and rubber soled shoes and wear more cotton, but you could also get a humidifier for your room.
