WATCH at 1:30 CST: Gov. Hutchinson and state officials provide a COVID-19 update for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials will give an update to the public at 1:30 p.m., December 8, on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson has set up community action meetings. He met with leaders in Saline County this morning. The governor will be in Jonesboro at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Gov. Hutchinson says that any changes to indoor guidelines will not affect places of worship or restaurants.
The governor says that FEMA has approved 10 beds at the Little Rock Veterans Hospital.
No Region 8 counties are listed in the top 5 counties for new COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Hutchinson applauds hospitals in Arkansas but warns of a possible surge.
Northeast Arkansas ranks 2nd for growth rate in hospitals for the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.
Dr. Romero says that there is no increase in ventilator use in the last 24 hours.
The CDC has issued new recommendations for inside settings.
“Masking at all times is necessary at this time,” Dr. Romero said.
Dr. Romero urges against holiday travel.
Dr. Johnny Key, education secretary, says that 812 schools in the state have not had a school-wide or grade-level modifications.
COVID-19 Winter Task Force member Larry Shackleford says the next 2-4 weeks is key.
“We know hospitals and resources are going to be tested. I urge you to do the right thing,” Shackleford said.
Gov. Hutchinson says, “We want to discourage venues that have crowds that can spread the virus.”
Gov. Hutchinson said contact tracing is still very important and asks that you continue to respond to that.
Gov. Hutchinson addressed a question on vaccines.
He hopes to have the first batch next week noting the first batch will go out to health care workers and nursing homes.
Gov. Hutchinson was asked about Attorney General Leslie Rutledge not wearing masks in gatherings. He said that she has responded to that.
Children ages 0 through 17 had a 9.7 percent increase in COVID-19.
When asked why there are no more restrictions for that group the governor says they already have to follow restrictions in the community and even more in schools.
