Tuesday, December 8: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 254,562 total cases - 2,429 new cases
- 6,652 total deaths - 45 new deaths
- 1,516 patients in hospitals - increase of 93 patients
- 165 patients on ventilators - increase of 4 patients
- 202,891 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.
- 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 18% of these cases
Since Monday, Dec. 7, LDH says 32,084 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,760,929. Of the tests reported today, 27,933 were PCR tests and 4,151 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.