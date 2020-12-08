Tracking sunshine for now and rain for later

(KSLA) - The sunshine will be sticking around for now, but the rain will arrive later this week. There will be a cold front that will bring the rain along with cooler temperatures.
This evening will continue to be quiet. There will not be any clouds around, therefore no rain. Temperatures will be cooling down, but not as fast as yesterday. Those temperature will cool to the mid 40s after sunset, so you may need a jacket.
Tonight will have calm conditions once again. Look for the sky to remain clear of any clouds, and the temperatures to cool down gradually. As we wake up Wednesday morning, it will be very chilly. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some frost will be possible again.
Wednesday and Thursday will also be beautiful and sunny! There will not be any rain around, so keep the rain gear at home, and bring the sunglasses with you. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 70s. A little above average for this time of the year.
Friday is when out next weather maker will arrive. A cold front will be moving in and will bring a lot of rain. There will be some storms involved as well. The rain should start Friday morning, but the heaviest will come in during the evening. Friday night will also have more rain. By Saturday morning near sunrise, it should all be moving out by then.
It is unclear if there will be any severe weather or not. It is still a long way out, so things could change. Right now, it does not appear that the storms will reach severe potential. We will be your First Alert and will be watching this very closely as the week wears on and will let you know if anything changes.
By this weekend though, once the rain is gone, the sunshine will try to return again. There should be more sunshine Saturday, then more clouds Sunday. Still not bad weather though! I do not expect any rain after the cold front passes. Temperatures will be cooler and will only warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Have a great rest of the week!
